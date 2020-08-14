France pays homage to six French aid workers killed in Niger

PARIS (AP) — Prime Minister Jean Castex paid homage on Friday to six French aid workers killed last week in Niger, saying they were likely victims of the same kind of hate behind the 2015 terror attack on a French music hall. Castex bowed his head before the six coffins draped in blue aligned at Orly airport in a solemn ceremony for those killed last Sunday along with two others at a reserve for giraffes, 70 kilometers (45 miles) from the capital, Niamey. The six worked for Paris-based ACTED, another victim for the Swiss-based Impact International and the eighth was an expert guide. Their deaths are “the incarnation of evil,” Castex said.