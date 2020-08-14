Health official thinks the coronavirus has peaked in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s point man for the coronavirus pandemic says he belie ves the country has reached its peak of infections over the last three weeks. Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell had previously wrongly predicted that infections would peak in May and June. But on Friday he said, “We have now had a maximum point in the curve.” The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 5,618 to reach 511,369. The Health Department reported 615 newly confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing the country’s total deaths to 55,908. For the first time during the pandemic, Mexico declared one of its state, the Gulf coast state of Campeche, as a medium or moderate-risk area.