Kanye West presidential campaign sends petitions to Iowa Secretary of State

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate revealed Friday that Kanye West's presidential campaign has sent nominating petitions to his office.

Here is the Affidavit of Candidacy for @kanyewest. The review of petition signatures to see if they meet minimum requirements has started but likely will not be complete until Monday. https://t.co/oDmudprdkM pic.twitter.com/jiRaTnkJoX — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) August 14, 2020

The rapper announced back in July that he was running in this year's upcoming election for president. However, his adviser confirmed a week later that West was out of the race.

Despite this, West was able to qualify as a presidential candidate in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Vermont.

West has previously supported Donald Trump, but he later retracted his endorsement.