Kanye West presidential campaign sends petitions to Iowa Secretary of State

Kanye West presidential campaign sends petitions to Iowa Secretary of StateNew
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate revealed Friday that Kanye West's presidential campaign has sent nominating petitions to his office.
The rapper announced back in July that he was running in this year's upcoming election for president. However, his adviser confirmed a week later that West was out of the race.
Despite this, West was able to qualify as a presidential candidate in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Vermont.
West has previously supported Donald Trump, but he later retracted his endorsement.