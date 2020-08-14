Mexico sanctions 1,040 immigration officers for corruption

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The head of Mexico’s National Immigration Institute says more than 1,040 immigration officers have been referred to internal affairs or forced to quit after they were caught demanding bribes and other acts of corruption. Immigration head Francisco Garduño said Friday that the current administration has put cameras in immigration offices, and they captured some surprising acts. Appointment slips were sold by agency employees when they should have been distributed for free, and some demanded bribes to accept visa or other applications. Others recommended informal assistants known as “coyotes” who charge for services rather than helping migrants solve their problems.