Minneapolis mayor proposes keeping vacant 100 police jobs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has announced plans to hold open an expected 100 police officer openings in next year’s budget. Frey’s proposal came Friday in an address laying out his vision for next year’s city budget. Frey has opposed a majority of City Council members who wanted to shut down the department after George Floyd’s death in May and replace it with a new, more “holistic” public safety department. Frey’s budget pointed toward some of the ways he suggests revamping the force instead. The city council will review Frey’s proposed budget when a more specific plan is released next month.