Officials: Dump of spoiled milk leads to fish kill in Iowa

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Environmental officials in Iowa are investigating after officials say a central Iowa grocery store dumped 800 gallons of spoiled milk, leading to a fish kill. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the incident happened Wednesday morning when officials discovered a stretch of Fourmile Creek fouled by rancid milk and traced it to a Hy-Vee store in Ankeny. Officials say a store employee instructed workers to dump the milk following a power outage caused by a rare high wind storm on Monday. Television station KCCI reports that Hy-Vee released a statement saying the store employee made an uninformed decision. DNR officials say minnows and small game fish have died in a span of a half-mile in the creek.