On V-J Day, UK’s Johnson pays tribute to campaign’s veterans

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to surviving veterans of the multinational World War II campaign against Japan that ended 75 years ago. In an open V-J Day anniversary letter released Saturday and addressed to “Veterans of the Far East Campaign,” Johnson hailed the courage of those who fought in Asia and the Pacific during the six-year campaign in which some 50,000 British and Commonwealth troops died. Following the defeat of the Nazis on May 8, 1945, Allied troops carried on fighting the Japanese until an armistice was declared on Aug. 15, 1945. Many veterans of the Pacific War felt their efforts were not fully recognized and dubbed themselves the “forgotten army.”