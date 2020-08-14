Plainview superintendent has COVID-19, school start delayed

PLAINVIEW, Neb. (AP) — The superintendent of Plainview Public Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the district to delay the start of school. Superintendent Darron Arlt was told Wednesday that he had tested positive. With school scheduled to start Thursday, the school board held an emergency meeting and voted to delay the school opening until Aug. 24. Arlt said he had two days of meetings and at one point sat briefly with five teachers who might have been exposed. The delay was partly to allow those five teachers to quarantine. The school facilities are being disinfected and staff members will not be allowed to return until Aug. 20.