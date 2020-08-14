Pompeo to meet head of UN nuclear watchdog as council votes

VIENNA (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Austria, where he’ll see the head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog as members of the U.N. Security Council vote on an American bid to indefinitely extend an arms embargo on Iran. The vote in New York will likely set the stage for a showdown between world powers over whether international sanctions eased under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal can or should be reimposed. Pompeo’s Friday meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi in Vienna is expected to finish before results from the Security Council vote are known. The U.S. resolution is expected to fail due to European resistance and opposition from Russia and China.