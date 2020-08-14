Sentencing date set for NY self-help guru in sex slave case

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has set an Oct. 27 sentencing date for the leader of an upstate New York self-improvement group who was convicted last year on charges that he turned some of followers into sex slaves. U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis told lawyers for Keith Raniere on Friday that was making arrangements for the jailed Raniere to be sentenced in person at a federal court in Brooklyn. At trial, prosecutors said some of Raniere’s female followers were branded with his initials. The judge said he was making arrangements for Raniere’s victims to speak to the court if they want.