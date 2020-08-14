Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 2:47 PM CDT until FRI 3:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Plymouth County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa…

Southern Union County in southeastern South Dakota…

* Until 330 PM CDT.

* At 246 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elk Point, or

7 miles northeast of Ponca, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Jefferson around 255 PM CDT.

Hinton around 325 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Westfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH