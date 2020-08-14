Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 4:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Plymouth County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN PLYMOUTH COUNTY…

At 355 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hinton, or 8

miles northeast of Sioux City, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Hinton and Merrill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH