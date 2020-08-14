Severe thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon

The day starts off a lot like yesterday with some pockets of patchy fog, a few passing clouds and muggy air in place.



Winds will increase as we head through the morning into the early afternoon



This is ahead of a cold front that moves in this afternoon.



Highs will end up in the mid to upper 80s ahead of that front.



As the front moves through, scattered thunderstorms will develop in the mid to late afternoon hours.



Some of the storms could contain large hail and gusty winds.

A spin-up tornado also can not be ruled out.

We break down the hour-by-hour details for those storm chances, as well as what to expect this weekend, on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.