Siouxlanders offer their support and help to those impacted by storms in eastern Iowa

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- While Siouxland was not as affected by the last week's storms as other parts of the state, many people in the area are reaching out to see how they can help those impacted.

Two Siouxlanders offered two separate efforts to help those affected by the derecho in parts of Iowa. But the one thing they both say you can do to help starts with picking up your phone.

Ralna McVinua saw the damage that took place in parts of Iowa and wasted no time to step up and help, asking others for bottled water.

"What can we do, how can we make something happen? I pretty much just threw it out on social media and it took off, I think, within three hours we basically had a trailer loaded to head over there," said McVinua.

By the end, McVinua collected 20 pallets of water which is 40,000 individual bottles.

Another Siouxlander, Jenny Nichols, said the damage impacted almost her entire family.

She reached out to others in the area simply to inform them as to what's going on.

"Everything had been devastated for my own family, and I thought 'well there has to be something I can do.' I kept seeing these stories and these pictures, and things that were being told to me by my own family and I thought, I have to share this story," said Nichols.

Both Siouxlanders said technology and social media are the biggest factors in getting help.

"With Social media nowadays it's much easier to get the word out to organize something," said McVinua.

"If we can just continue to get this story shared as much as possible, I think that's truly our way of helping the most here in Siouxland," said Nichols.

Both women said getting the word out and helping those affected by the derecho in Iowa has been and will continue to be a massive community effort.