Health officials issue COVID-19 alerts across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials have issued warnings about possible COVID-19 exposures at a series of locations spanning the state. Officials have said they expect to see an increase in infections as people gather for activities. But as large gatherings like concerts and motorcycle rallies go forward, the Department of Health issued a series of alerts that people may have been exposed to the coronavirus at three locations across the state. The state recorded 127 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as the tally of cases reached over 10,000 on Friday. People in their 20s have accounted for the largest number of infections.