Staying healthy is key for Emerson-Hubbard

EMERSON, Nebraska (KTIV) - Emerson-Hubbard is one of the many High School football teams have been practicing since Monday in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. The Pirates have just one winning season since 2015.

After going 6-3 and earning a playoff birth in 2018, Emerson-Hubbard went just 2-6 last season. Like many small schools, having a limited number of players is challenging. The Pirates have just 19 kids on the roster. Emerson-Hubbard Co-ops with Allen for every other sport, but that Co-op doesn't kick in for football until the 2022 season. The low numbers creates a difficult situation because if a player gets hurt, it's often a freshman or sophomore that has to take their place.

"We don't have contact everyday or if we do have contact everyday, it's very limited," said head coach Joe Kvidera. "We can't afford to get anybody hurt. We've already got a few guys that are banged up. That's a real trick sometimes with low numbers or a small D-2 school."

"We have a lot of people like me that'll play offense, defense, special teams, all the special teams," said senior Ryan Kinnaman. "It gets very tiring but thats when some of our bench players like our freshman, that's when they're going to need to step up and show us what they really got."

Emerson-Hubbard kicks off their season August 28th at home against Cedar Bluffs.