Students at Briar Cliff begin to move in with safety precautions

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today marks move in day for some Briar Cliff University students.

Some freshman and fall athletes began to move into their dorms ahead of practices that begin this weekend.



Due to COVID 19 concerns, there were several changes for those students this year.



Each of the students was greeted at a check-in tent when they got on campus.



From there they were able to drive-up, and Peer Advising Leaders - also known as PAL Coordinators - helped move in all of their belongings.



This was to limit the number of people inside the building at one time.



The coordinators said all of these precautions are important to keep everyone safe.

"Some of the safety precautions this year is that we have social distancing in place, we're all wearing face protection whether that be shields or face masks, it's so important this year because we want everyone to be safe,"said Heath Walters, PAL Coordinator.

The university is staggering students with move-in times, with more moving in through next weekend.



The fall term at the school will begin with many safety precautions in place.



For example, Face masks or coverings will be required on campus in any public area.



Briar Cliff will be offering classes in block scheduling in a hybrid format Mondays through Thursdays.



This will allow classes to be in-person, online, or a mixture of both.

"I think it's going to be different, but I think we're going to overcome this adversity and then be even stronger with the field their going into,"said Carli Sibbel, PAL Coordinator.

Briar Cliff will be starting classes begin on August 24.