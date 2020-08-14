University cites racist Twitter bio in firing police officer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A university police officer in Florida whose Twitter bio described herself as a “KKK member” has been fired. Former University of South Florida officer Presley Garcia says her friend added the description in 2015 and she had not used the account for years. She says she is not a racist and condemns racism and the KKK. The investigation into the 26-year-old Garcia began in July after a BayNews 9 reporter contacted the department with screenshots of the Twitter account “@presleyyyg” which read “KKK member.” In his letter recommending her firing, USF Police Chief Chris Daniel said Garcia’s actions could bring harm to other officers.