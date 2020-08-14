Widodo pledges health, economic reforms amid virus crisis

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s president called on all citizens to turn the COVID-19 crisis into an advancement opportunity and pledged health care reforms in an national address ahead of the country’s 75th anniversary of independence. Only half of the 575 lawmakers were in Parliament for President Joko Widodo’s speech on the eve of Independence Day, with the rest attending remotely in a social-distancing measure. Widodo said the resilience and capacity of Indonesia’s health services must be improved on a massive scale. His goal is not only to get through the pandemic but also to use the momentum going forward.