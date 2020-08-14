Woman survives violent bison attack in Custer State Park

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a motorcyclist has survived a violent attack by a bison in the Black Hills. A bystander’s video shows several bikers had stopped while a herd of bison crossed a road in Custer State Park Wednesday. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says a 54-year-old Iowa woman got off the motorcycle on which she was a passenger and was attacked by a bison. Sheriff’s officials say the bison caught the woman’s belt and jeans on its horns and swung her around violently before running away. Custer County Sheriff’s deputies, Custer State Park rangers, Custer Ambulance and Black Hills Life Flight responded to the incident. There’s no word on the woman’s condition.