Aug. 15: Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise by 253

(KTIV) - Saturday night Nebraska health officials announced 253 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the state total to 30,241.

Officials with the Department of Health and Human Services reported the state's total virus-related deaths remained 361.

As of August 15, 144 residents in the state are hospitalized with the virus. Thus far, 1,883 Nebraskans have had to be hospitalized due to the virus.

Over the last 24 hours Nebraska's total recoveries have risen from 22,004 to 22,251.

Of the 321,172 people who have tested for the virus, 290,635 of those tests have come back negative.

Madison County

After receiving the results of 39 new tests, three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Madison County, where Norfolk is located.

Health officials say 514 of those cases have recovered and six virus-related deaths have been reported.

Thus far, 5,622 people have been tested in Madison County.

Stanton County

Health officials have confirmed no new COVID-19 cases in Stanton County, this following four new tests in the county.

Stanton County has had 38 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 27 of them have recovered. No virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Thus far, 345 people have been tested in Stanton County.