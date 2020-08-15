Aug. 15: South Dakota reporting 94 new cases of COVID-19

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to the state's health department, the new cases bring the state's total cases since the pandemic began to 10,118. As of August 15, there are 1,082 active cases, a drop of 29 from Friday.

One-hundred-even more people have recovered in the state, bringing the total to 8,884.

Currently 63 people remain hospitalized due to the virus. Two more have died from the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 152.

Bon Homme

Bone Homme County has had 17 positive cases since the pandemic began and 13 of them have recovered.

Thus far, Bone has had no reported virus-related deaths.

Clay County

Clay County has had 137 positive cases thus far. According to South Dakota's COVID-19 dashboard, 117 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has not reported any virus-related deaths.

Lincoln County

Out of all of Siouxland's South Dakota counties, Lincoln County has had the most confirmed cases with 694. State health officials say 604 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two virus-related deaths in Lincoln County thus far.

Union County

Officials say Union County has confirmed 223positive cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 195 have recovered.

Union County has had four virus-related deaths, the most in Siouxland's South Dakota counties.

Yankton County

Thus far, Yankton County has had 141 positive cases with 104 of them reported as recovered.

The county has had three virus-related deaths reported.