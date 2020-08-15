Cuomo: Health workers to supervise annual 9/11 light tribute

NEW YORK (AP) — The annual light display honoring victims of 9/11 is back on. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans Saturday for state health officials to supervise the event to ensure workers’ safety. The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns the coronavirus might spread among crews creating columns of light representing the World Trade Center in the Manhattan sky. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation recently decided to hold an alternative 9/11 ceremony after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum announced family members won’t read the names of the nearly 3,000 victims this year.