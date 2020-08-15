Emmetsburg, IA man arrested on murder charge after body recovered from lake near Ruthven, IA

(KTIV) - An Emmetsburg, Iowa, man has now been arrested on a first-degree murder charge after a body was found last month in a lake south of Ruthven, Iowa.

According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Allan Michael Dean Schwidder, was arrested late Friday night in Lake Park, Iowa.

He is being held in the Palo Alto County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The sheriff's office says at 1:16 p.m. on July 22, they received a report of a possible body in Virgin Lake, which is south of Ruthven.

The body was observed about 25 feet from the shore at the east boat ramp in the 3700 block of 353 Avenue.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in and the body was removed and taken to the Iowa Medical Examiners Office in Ankeny, Iowa, where it was identified as 27-year-old Rollin Bontrager, of Washington, Iowa.

On July 31, search warrants were executed at a pair of residences in Emmetsburg, Iowa. Three vehicles were also searched. Authorities say several items were seized and will be analyzed.

The investigation continues in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (712) 322-1585