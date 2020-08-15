Fewer people but deep faith on Greece’s Assumption holiday

TINOS, Greece (AP) — For nearly 200 years, Greek Orthodox faithful have flocked to the Aegean island of Tinos for the Aug. 15 feast day of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary. It’s the most revered religious holiday in the Orthodox calendar after Easter. The annual celebration is normally a resplendent and crowded affair, with a Greek navy band and honor guard leading a procession carrying a famed icon of the Virgin Mary, believed to have the power to perform miracles, from the church to the port as thousand kneel in the street. But this year there was no procession or massive crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic. The faithful wore masks and came in small groups.