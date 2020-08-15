India great Dhoni retires from international cricket

NEW DELHI (AP) — India great Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. “Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hours consider me as retired,” the 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman posted on his Instagram account. Dhoni played in 90 tests, 350 one-day internationals and 98 Twenty20s for his country. He was dropped from India’s list of 27 centrally-contracted players in January. Dhoni has not played international cricket since last year’s 50-over World Cup. News of his retirement came as he joined his Chennai Super Kings teammates ahead of next month’s Indian Premier League tournament which will be held in the United Arab Emirates.