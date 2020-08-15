Iowa Governor’s Steer Show raises over $254,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa

(KTIV) - A big fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa took place Saturday afternoon.

The Iowa Governor's Steer Show was held virtually this year due to the pandemic.

And celebrities take part by showing the cattle, including KTIV's own Jaret Lansford.

Over 0,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. THANK YOU to everyone who made this year's Governor's... Posted by Iowa Cattlemen's Association on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Jaret was able to show McFlurry, who was being sponsored by McDonald's Restaurants of Northwest Iowa exhibited by Hunter Maas of Ida Grove.

McFlurry brought in $14,500. The buyer, NW Iowa County Cattlemen's Association, later donated back the market value, with McFlurry officially selling for $15,628.

Over $254,000 was raised through the auction and show for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa.

Since its inception in 1983, the Governor's Charity Steer Show has raised over $4.1 million.

