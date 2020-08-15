 Skip to Content

Israel condemns UN Security Council’s vote on Iran embargo

2:56 pm

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli leaders have condemned the U.N. Security Council’s decision not to renew a U.N. arms embargo on Iran, saying the decision will encourage Iranian aggression in the Middle East. The 15-member council on Friday resoundingly defeated a U.S. resolution to indefinitely extend the embargo. Only the Dominican Republican joined the U.S. in supporting the resolution. Russia and China opposed it, while the remaining 11 members abstained. In a statement Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the vote “scandalous.” He says that “instead of opposing weapons sales, the Security Council is encouraging them.” 

