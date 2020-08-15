Metro schools met at Elwood Olsen Stadium for media day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - High School football practice started on Monday for Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. The metro schools met at Elwood Olson Stadium Saturday morning for media day. Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Bishop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, and Dakota Valley were all in attendance.

Sioux City East went 6-3 last season and just missed out on the playoffs. Everyone makes the playoffs this season, but the Black Raiders hope to build off of last years winning season and make a deep postseason run.

North High went 1-8 in 2019. The Stars bring back a lot of guys from last year and feel like they have the senior leadership to turn things around in 2020.

"Last year, we missed the playoffs by .001 I think in the RPI and that really hurt a lot of us," said Sioux City East senior Ryan Crawford. "Us seniors coming into this season, we kinda just met one day and were like we gotta just turn up this year."

"This year, we got a lot of returners," said Sioux City North Senior Evan Helvig. "We know what we do, what we're about and we've just been going hard. We wanna change the culture of North High this year."

Sioux City West is coming off an 0-9 season. The Wolverines have won just five games in the last four seasons, but new head coach Brandon Holmes likes how hard his team has worked throughout the off-season and hopes they can continue to get better one day at a time.

Bishop Heelan finsihed the 2019 season at 2-7. It was the Crusaders first losing season since 1986. Heelan also welcomes a new head coach this season as Chad Moseman takes over the program.

"Just being a one day at a time kind of team," said Sioux City West Head Coach Brandon Holmes. "Adjusting to any adversity and working hard every single day. If you build off that, you continue with that progression drill with those things you will have nothing but success in your future."

"I think our biggest strength is our kids definitely have strong relationships with each other and they're a pretty enthusiastic group," said Bishop Heelan Head Coach Chad Moseman. "It's been a great first week."

Sergeant Bluff-Luton won ten games last year and got all the way to the class 3A semifinals before falling just a few yards short of making it to the title game. The Warriors like the talent they have back from last year and will look for another run to the UNI Dome.

Dakota Valley is coming off a 6-4 season. The Panthers fell to the eventual state champions from Canton in the first round of the playoffs. With 17 seniors on the roster, experience is a strength for DV heading into the season.

"Last year, we're probably one or two plays either way from being in that finals game," said Sergeant Bluff-Luton head coach Justin Smith. "Can we get a little better each day and find things to work on each day and attack those weaknesses."

"We have a lot of experience," said Dakota Valley senior Zach Rosenkrans. "A lot of our guys have been on the field and played varsity football. We have a lot of good players coming back and they can help guide and lead us all and we work together as a team we're very dangerous."