Powerful Southern leagues aim to forge on with fall football

Folks in the South aren’t giving up on their beloved fall tradition of college football just yet. While other power conferences have conceded the fall to COVID-19, the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 are all playing a shortened season. It’s almost certainly not a geographic coincidence, because from Oklahoma to Alabama college football is king. Charles Reagan Wilson is a professor at the Center for the Study of Southern Culture at the University of Mississippi. He says college football is deeply rooted in the South and part of the very culture.