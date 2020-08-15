SooLand Radio Control Modelers host Fun Fly event

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Today the SooLand Radio Control Modelers Club hosted their annual Fun Fly event in Dakota City, Nebraska.

Club members from Siouxland and other areas of the midwest came to fly various model planes for the afternoon.

"It's a gathering of people from the area. Some of them as far as a couple hundred miles away," said Club President Barry Bliven.

Models of all shapes and sizes were able to take flight in an open field in rural Dakota City.

Vice President of the club, Aaron Newton, said members from the Siouxland club came to fly, but other modelers were there from as far as Wichita, Kansas and the Minneapolis area.

"Everybody kind of travels to everybody else's clubs and we travel as far as the Black Hills or Colorado. It goes on all over the country and not a lot of people get to see it," said Newton.

Members of the club say it tends to be a popular event because of modelers' love of flight and aviation.

"It's very addictive. You buy one, the next thing you know you have three more next to it and it's just the fun of actually building and flying them. It's both of those things and the camaraderie of being out at these events," said Bliven.

There's no set schedule to the event but this afternoon started with generic and modern models and went into fighter aircraft replicas.

"People can be involved in this hobby with less than the cost to buy a set of golf clubs. There's that kind of variety and that kind of range where you can be involved in modeling and airplanes and not have to spend a fortune," said Bliven.

