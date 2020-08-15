Texas testing drops as schools reopen, prepare for football

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas leaders who grappled with coronavirus testing shortages for much of the pandemic are now facing the opposite problem: not enough takers. The number of coronavirus tests being done each day in Texas has dropped by the thousands in August, mirroring nationwide trends. The drop comes even as deaths are continuing to climb and just as students are returning to class and football teams charge ahead with plans to play. The trend worries health experts who fear that states are flying blind into fall unless enough testing is done to keep the virus in check.