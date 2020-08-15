Thousands of Britons return from France to avoid quarantine

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of British tourists beat a hasty retreat from France, packing out planes, trains and ferries to return to the U.K. by the early hours of Saturday morning to avoid a mandatory 14-day quarantine at home. On Friday, many British travelers in the country opted to cut short their vacations to meet the 4 a.m. Saturday deadline. Anyone arriving back from France from Saturday must stay at home for two weeks to make sure they cannot spread the coronavirus if they have become infected. The exodus was prompted late Thursday when the British government took France off a list of nations exempt from traveler quarantine requirements.