Thousands rally against SKorea leader despite virus warning

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of anti-government protesters armed with umbrellas and raincoats have marched through the soggy streets of South Korea’s capital, ignoring official pleas to stay home amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Municipal officials in Seoul had sought to forbid the slew of rallies planned by conservative activist and Christian groups for a holiday celebrating the 75th anniversary of the nation’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II. But a court allowed some of them to go on, citing civil liberties. The demonstrators, many of them wearing masks and carrying the South Korean flag, called for President Moon Jae-in to step down over what they see as policy failures. The 166 new infections reported Saturday are the highest in five months.