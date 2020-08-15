Thunderstorm chances tomorrow with a possibility of severe weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Yesterday afternoon some areas of Siouxland got some thunderstorms and showers.

As we moved into the night, those storms left our area and things remained mild.

The mild weather has remained into our Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid 80s.

A few more clouds will enter tonight, giving us a partly cloudy sky.

The low will be in the low 60s.

Tomorrow has a small chance of an isolated thunderstorm during midday.

There is a chance that these storms could be severe, bringing strong wind gusts and large hail.

The rest of Sunday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low in the upper 50s.

Monday will be another sunny day, with a high in the mid 80s.

Monday will be another sunny day, with a high in the mid 80s.

Most of the week looks to remain mild.