1st Mediterranean cruise sets sail after virus tests

ROME (AP) — Cruise ship passengers had temperatures checked and took COVID-19 tests Sunday so they could set sail on what is being billed as the first Mediterranean cruise after Italy’s pandemic lockdown. The cruise ship company MSC has made the procedures, for crew as well as passengers, part of its new health and safety protocols. The MSC Grandiosa departed from the port of Genoa on Sunday evening for a seven-night cruise. Earlier this month, the Italian government gave its approval for cruise ships to depart from Italian ports. The cruise around the western Mediterranean was limited to 70% capacity but MSC declined to say how many passengers were on board.