2 men sentenced to decades in murders of 4 in basement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two men have been sentenced to decades in prison in the shootings deaths of four people gunned down in the basement of a west Philadelphia home over a drug stash almost two years ago. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 34-year-old Jahlil Porter was sentenced Friday to spend at least 50 years in prison and 35-year-old Keith Garner was sentenced to at least 40 years. Authorities say 31-year-old William Taylor and 28-year-old Akeem Mattox found drugs while renovating homes but a November 2018 attempt to sell them led to their deaths and those of 20-year-old Tiyaniah Hopkins and 17-year-old Yaleah Hall. Both defendants apologized before sentencing.