Asia Today: S. Korea reports 279 cases, highest in 5 months

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 279 new coronavirus cases in the highest daily jump since early March, as fears grow about a massive outbreak in the greater capital region. The figures bring the national caseload to 15,318, including 305 deaths. The number of new cases is the highest since 367 on March 8, when the country was concentrating public health tools and personnel nationwide to bring an outbreak in the less populated southern region under control. Most of the new cases come from the Seoul metropolitan area, home to 26 million people, where health authorities have been struggling to stem transmissions linked to churches, nursing homes, schools, restaurants and door-to-door salespeople. Infections are also reported in other major cities such as Busan and Daegu.