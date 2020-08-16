Aug. 16: Iowa reporting two new COVID-19 deaths, Woodbury County confirms 13 more cases

(KTIV) - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa has passed 52,000.

From 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, Iowa's positive cases rose from 51,819 to 52,428.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 40,525 of those cases have recovered as of Aug. 16. That's an increase of 144 since Aug. 15's report.

Two new virus-related deaths were reported across the state, bringing Iowa's death toll to 975.

Woodbury County

After receiving the results of 220 new tests, Woodbury County health officials have confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19.

The Siouxland District Health Department says 3,438 of those cases have recovered.

So far 320 total hospitalizations have occurred in the county from the virus, with 273 hospitalized and discharged.

The Siouxland District Health Department is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths, leaving the county at 52. However, the SDHD says they are aware that the Iowa Department of Public Health website has been reporting 54 total deaths in Woodbury County.

The SDHD says they still in the process of validating information about these potential additional deaths and will update their information as needed when this has been completed.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 1,804 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 1,744 of them have recovered.

Thus far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County has had 390 positive cases thus far. Officials say 336 of those cases have recovered while four individuals have died from the virus.

A total of 4,088 people in the county have been tested for the virus.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has had 215 COVID-19 cases confirmed, with 161 of those cases reported as recovered.

Thus far Clay County has had one virus-related death.

A total of 2,765 people in the county have been tested for the virus.