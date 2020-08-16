Aug. 16: Nebraska COVID-19 rise by 131

(KTIV) - Sunday night Nebraska health officials announced 131 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the state total to 30,372.

Officials with the Department of Health and Human Services reported the state's total virus-related deaths remained 361.

As of August 16, 146 residents in the state are hospitalized with the virus. Thus far, 1,883 Nebraskans have had to be hospitalized due to the virus.

Over the last 24 hours Nebraska's total recoveries have risen from 22,251 to 22,483.

Of the 323,287 people who have tested for the virus, 292,619 of those tests have come back negative.