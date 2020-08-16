Aug. 16: South Dakota reporting 156 new cases of COVID-19

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting 156 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to the state's health department, the new cases bring the state's total cases since the pandemic began to 10,274. As of August 16, there are 1,182 active cases, an increase of 100 from Saturday.

55 more people have recovered in the state, bringing the total to 8,939.

Currently 66 people remain hospitalized due to the virus. One more has died from the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 153.

Bon Homme

Bone Homme County has had 24 positive cases since the pandemic began and 13 of them have recovered.

Thus far, Bone has had no reported virus-related deaths.

Clay County

Clay County has had 142 positive cases thus far. According to South Dakota's COVID-19 dashboard, 118 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has not reported any virus-related deaths.

Lincoln County

Out of all of Siouxland's South Dakota counties, Lincoln County has had the most confirmed cases with 708. State health officials say 608 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two virus-related deaths in Lincoln County thus far.

Union County

Officials say Union County has confirmed 223 positive cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 198 have recovered.

Union County has had four virus-related deaths, the most in Siouxland's South Dakota counties.

Yankton County

Thus far, Yankton County has had 153 positive cases with 105 of them reported as recovered.

The county has had three virus-related deaths reported.