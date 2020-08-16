Dakota City Fire Department holds golf tournament fundraiser

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Sunday the Dakota City Fire Department held their annual golf tournament fundraiser for the 14th year.

Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City, Nebraska was rented out for Dakota City firefighters, EMS personnel, and their friends and family members.

"It's 18 holes, we have a full tournament with 38 teams, so it's a wonderful tournament with good community support for our local fire department," said Fire Chief Clint Rasmussen.

Not only did the event have a full tournament, but free food was given out to participants thanks to the help of one major sponsor.

"Tyson donated the hamburgers and everyone loves the free hamburgers. We've cut about 700 hamburgers today so everyone is enjoying those," said Rasmussen.

Rasmussen said this specific fundraiser typically brings in around ten thousand dollars.

He says those funds will go towards multiple different pieces of equipment.

"With COVID we're going to update some of our stuff in the ambulances to better protect not just the EMS personnel but our patients," said Rasmussen.

Regardless of dollar amount, Rasmussen says he and the rest of the fire department are always thankful for the community turnout year after year.

"It's nice to come out, do a fundraiser, continue to raise money for fire and rescue equipment, and all that equipment goes back to the community to better serve them," said Rasmussen.