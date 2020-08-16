In Oklahoma visit, Birx continues to push for wearing masks

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A top White House coronavirus adviser is continuing to press for people to cover their faces and to social distance in Oklahoma, where Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has resisted a statewide mask order. Dr. Deborah Birx led the roundtable discussion Sunday in Tulsa. The meeting was closed to journalists, but state and local officials who attended told the Tulsa World that Birx was unwavering. State public schools superintendent Joy Hofmeister said Birx was urging Oklahoma residents to change their behavior to protect others. Birx is on a Midwestern tour with stops in Nebraska, Kansas and Arkansas.