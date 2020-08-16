Japan stocks fall after economy contracts, other markets up

BEIJING (AP) — Japanese stocks have sunk while other Asian markets gained after Japan reported a record economic contraction as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on retailing, investment and exports. Investors in Asia looked ahead to central bank meetings this week in China, Indonesia and the Philippines, with few other market-moving events in sight. Data showed Japan’s economy shrank 27.8% from a year earlier in the three months ending in June. Investment and exports declined. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia advanced. Wall Street ended last week little changed, as the usual lull in summer trading took hold.