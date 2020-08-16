Severe weather threat returns to Siouxland

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Madison, Stanton, Wayne, Cuming, and Pierce County until 9 PM

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thunderstorms and severe weather return to Siouxland for our Sunday.

Storms look to pop up around 3 PM.

Storms move south and some new ones will appear forming a line spreading from Norfolk to Storm Lake.

Those continue to move south the next couple of hours.

By 8 PM the strong storms look to be away from the region.

In these storms the main threat will be large hail.

Most of Siouxland is in the marginal (lowest) risk, with higher chances (elevated risk) in Madison, Antelope, Stanton, Cuming, Pierce, and Wayne counties.

These counties are also the only ones who have a small chance of getting a tornado.

The southern half of Siouxland has a small risk of getting strong wind gusts over 60 mph.

It is a good day to make sure you have a way to get any warnings if they are issued.

After the storms, things calm down. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 80s.

Tuesday night returns thunderstorm chances.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 80s.

For a look at the rest of the week and more updates on the thunderstorms today, tune into News 4 at five and ten.