Shipyard workers to begin voting this week on labor pact

BATH, Maine (AP) — Shipyard workers who’ve maintained pickets for nearly two months during a global pandemic are going to have the final say this week on a proposed labor pact at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works. The union says the tentative agreement that’ll be voted on starting Friday holds several victories for workers on subcontracting, seniority and work rules. The General Dynamics subsidiary hopes to benefit from mediated discussions between the union and company aimed at getting back on schedule. Voting is taking place online and by telephone, wrapping up at noon on Sunday.