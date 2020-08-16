Thai protesters stage rally that may test movement’s support

BANGKOK (AP) — Anti-government protesters have gathered in Thailand’s capital for a rally that may test whether their movement has any strength beyond the college campuses where it has blossomed. Thousands of people assembled Sunday at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, a traditional venue for political activities. Hundreds of police were also present, as well as a small contingent of royalists opposed to the protesters. The student-led movement has three core demands: holding new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government. But at least a faction are also calling for reforms in the country’s constitutional monarchy, alarming Thai conservatives.