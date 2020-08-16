The Book Bank library and children’s museum brings reading and fun to Maurice, Iowa

MAURICE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Small in size, but on the rise. That's the motto of Maurice, Iowa. And that motto applies to not only the town but the local library as well.

Turing learning into fun, Maurice's first library holds much more than just books.

"Our library is not quiet. And it's not intended to be quiet," said Marissa Maassen, founder of The Book Bank.

What started out as an Eagle Scout project with her son turned into a full-on children's museum and library.

Marissa Maassen started the library and children's museum after community members said the old bank could be put to good use.

So, the town of Maurice, Iowa opened it's first library… with a twist.

"Kids just have fun going around. There's a treehouse that they can pick apples from and a pulley, there's a grocery store, a mechanics shop, there's dress-up clothes in our opera house. Every part of this whole entire library is interactive and play. It's 800 square feet of fun," said Maassen.

Maassen says 60 volunteers came together to help make the Book Bank possible... at zero cost.

One of those volunteers, Bob Zeutenhorst, built a model train that runs on a track hung from the ceiling.

"We gained a library, a place for the kids to come and also learn a little bit about Maurice's history. So, for me it was almost a bit of a dream come true to have a place like this," said Bob Zeutenhorst, Volunteer.

Maassen says through book drives and grants they started their library.

But she wanted to make it unique.

"I'm a teacher by trade. And so that's where the children's museum side came in. Because I just know that play is so important for kids," said Maassen.

Local kids from Maurice say they're were surprised when the library first opened in June.

"This is not what I expected. Like woah this is fun and they turned on the train and it was cool," said Cambrie and Trenton Vis.

Maassen says people from all over the area come just to see the library.

"It's really, I feel like, brought the community together. Which is really neat to see," said Maassen.

In the end, Maassen says the Book Bank turned out to be more than she could ever hope for.

Maassen adds while they've only been open a short time, she's thankful for the great response the library and museum has gotten from the community and beyond.

