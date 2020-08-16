Trump makes call for new White House doctor’s virus advice

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has found a new doctor for his coronavirus task force, and this time there’s no daylight between them. Coming on board as Trump’s newest pandemic adviser is Dr. Scott Atlas, a fellow at Stanford University’s conservative Hoover Institution and frequent guest on Fox News channel. Atlas is the former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center. He has no expertise in public health or infectious disease mitigation. But he has long been a critic of coronavirus lockdowns and has been campaigning for kids to return to the classroom and for the return of college sports, just like Trump.