Woodbury Central’s Klingensmith to wrestle at North Dakota State

MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - Woodbury Central senior wrestler Beau Klingensmith announced on twitter that he has committed to wrestle at North Dakota State.

Klingensmith has been one of the best wrestlers in the state in his class throughout his career. He has finished in the top three at state in each of his three high school seasons, finishing as the runner up in 2019. Klingensmith has one more chance to finish at the top of the podium in Des Moines.